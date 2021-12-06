Rock Springs Police Department: People of interest

Photo from Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Posted on December 5, 2021, according to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, two different crimes occurred.

The first had to do with an individual who stole many items from the Smart Style Salon, located at 201 Gateway Blvd, located inside Walmart #1461 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Officer Buller is investigating this subject for stealing several items. If you have any information or can help identify her, it would be a great assist in the investigation. If you know who she is you can contact Officer Buller at the Rock Springs Police Department at (307) 352-1575.

Photo from Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page

The second incident that happened also occurred at Walmart. The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred in the Walmart parking lot yesterday around 12:39 p.m. The suspect is a white male, approximately 5’11’, average build, and bald. He is driving the vehicle in the photo above. Anyone that witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect can contact Officer SIDDOWAY at (307) 352-1575.