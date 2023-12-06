Rock Springs Police Department warns of fraudulent calls allegedly coming from Rocky Mountain Power

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 06, 2023 — The Rock Springs Police Department has received reports of fraudulent calls allegedly coming from Rocky Mountain Power demanding payment or service will be disconnected. If you receive a call like this, do not make a payment over the phone. Call Rocky Mountain Power directly to verify if a payment is due.

As a reminder, never give out your full social security number or other personal information over the phone to an unknown individual. Always be cautious with any callers asking for payment that will not verify your information first. Never pay in wire transfers or gift cards.

Government agencies and officials will not call to confirm your information. Any caller who demands payment immediately without an option to call back is likely a fraudulent call. If you have been the victim of a fraudulent call, please call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-362-6575.