Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 22, 2023 — In response to the records request allegations made by the NewsBreak articles written on Nov. 9th and 17th, the Rock Springs Police Department’s Chief Erspamer has now released the bodycam recordings from the incidents in question.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Max Mickelson stated, “It is sad that to answer to these charges and to provide the public with the transparency it is owed, we are going to release the body cam footage of this arrest, which, unfortunately, for two people who are residents of the city, one of the most difficult and embarrassing moments of their lives is now going to be public instead of between, them, law enforcement, and the courts. So, this individual (NewsBreak author, Shane Browning) has not only harmed the city, but he has harmed the people in this situation during this difficult time, purely for monetary benefit.”

The following video was shared in an effort to show that the Rock Springs Chief of Police, Bill Erspamer, has investigated the claims made in the articles, and has found the allegations to be “factually baseless and unfounded”. For more information on this story please visit Mayor Max Mickelson responds to NewsBreak articles at Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting – Wyo4News.

WARNING: Viewers may find the content, language, and racial slurs in this video offensive and disturbing. The content of this video does not reflect the views or opinions of Wyo4News. Viewer discretion is advised.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1e51MYHVE3NqSmG3GDqDhaXJ3ImDYwc9I/view?usp=sharing