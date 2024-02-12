Rock Springs Pride to host inclusive Game Night for LGBTQ+ Community

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 12, 2024 — Rock Springs Pride, the non-profit organization behind the annual Rock Springs Pride Fest and various initiatives promoting equality, inclusion, and representation of LGBTQ+ individuals in Wyoming, is excited to announce an upcoming community event – Game Night!

Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Time: 5 to 9 pm

5 to 9 pm Location: Dugout Collectibles & Games, 515 N Front Street, Rock Springs

Dugout Collectibles & Games, 515 N Front Street, Rock Springs Cost: FREE!

Rock Springs Pride invites the LGBTQ+ community and allies to join them for an evening of camaraderie, laughter, and gaming at Dugout Collectibles & Games. This inclusive event aims to foster connections, provide a safe space for expression, and celebrate the diversity within the Rock Springs community.

Admission to Game Night is FREE, and attendees are encouraged to bring friends and allies to share in the festivities. Dugout Collectibles & Games will generously provide pizza and drinks, creating a welcoming environment for participants to unwind, connect, and enjoy a diverse selection of games.

“As an organization committed to promoting equality and inclusion, Rock Springs Pride is thrilled to host this Game Night as a way to bring our community together,” said Kathleen Hill, Community Resource Chairwoman for Rock Springs Pride. “Events like these provide an opportunity for everyone to feel seen, heard, and valued, fostering a sense of belonging within our community.”

The Game Night promises an evening of fun and entertainment, offering a wide range of games suitable for all preferences. Attendees can expect to make new friends, share laughs, and reinforce the supportive atmosphere that Rock Springs is known for.

In addition to Game Night, Rock Springs Pride has exciting plans for the future, with another community meetup scheduled for March. Stay tuned for more details on this upcoming event, designed further to promote well-being and connection within the LGBTQ+ community. For more information on Rock Springs Pride, visit their website at rspride.com.