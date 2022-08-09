Rock Springs Prospectors Jr A Hockey Team in search of Billet families

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming- Head Coach Corey Briknell of the Rock Springs Prospectors Jr A Hockey team is seeking Billet families for incoming players this fall. Billet families are essentially host families that invite junior players into their homes to stay during the hockey season. Players are seeking families willing to provide food, shelter, and a family setting while receiving a financial compensation as well as free passes to the home games.

Players will be arriving Sept. 5, 2022, from all over North America as well as Europe and could stay as long as April 2023 depending on how successful the season is. As a billet family members from the community would have the opportunity to meet someone new and help an aspiring professional or collegiate player realize their dreams. Not to mention the opportunity to watch some live local hockey action this winter.

If interested in hosting a player please contact Coach Corey Bricknell

Phone 1-780-201-6826

email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.rsprospectors.com