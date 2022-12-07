Rock Springs Prospectors Ugly Sweater Game and Fundraiser

Photo of ugly sweater jersey and scan code for bidding. Photo provided by Rock Springs Prospectors

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Prospector’s upcoming game on Friday, December 16, is gearing up to be an exciting one. Pucks will hit the ice at 7:35 p.m. against conference rival Vernal Oilers, but in addition to this, the game offers a little something extra.

This game is an Ugly Sweater Game. Fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater to the game, and players will be wearing ugly sweater jerseys! After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off, and all proceeds will go towards helping out in some way in the community. To be able to bid on a jersey at the online auction, simply scan the code pictured above.

Along with the ugly sweaters in the crowds, fans are being asked to bring a teddy bear to the game. When a goal is scored, fans are encouraged to throw their teddy bear onto the ice. Players’ goal for teddy bears tossed is 1,000 that they will be donating to Children’s Hospitals or donating locally. Players have been seen around town posting flyers and speaking to business owners about the event in hope of getting the word out to the community.

Head Coach Danny Randall says of the event, “The goal is for people to come to watch the games and support the guys. The team is excited to give back to the community in any way that they can.”