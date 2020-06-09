Rock Springs resident Chad Banks declares candidacy for Wyoming House District 17

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) – Rock Springs resident Chad Banks has tossed his hat in the ring as a candidate for Wyoming House District 17.

A fifth-generation Rock Springs resident, Banks currently serves as the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager. In that role, Banks works closely with small businesses.

According to Banks, he believes in their ability to transform Wyoming’s economy.

“The majority of new jobs come from existing small businesses that make up 95.6% of all Wyoming companies,” Banks said.

“Government at all levels needs to be proactive in nurturing them and assisting their growth in any way possible,” Banks added.

“I believe in leaving things better than I found them and apply that to every aspect of my life, be it a hiking trail or our community,” Banks shared.

“I am an unapologetic advocate for Rock Springs and want to take that passion to the state legislature.” Banks revealed. Banks previously served on the Rock Springs City Council from 2003-2008, and again from 2011-2013.

Banks believes in:

Supporting Small Business

Continued support for Wyoming’s legacy industries

Vibrant communities with streamlined funding sources for cities, towns, and counties

A strong tourism sector

Quality schools with teachers who feel valued

Affordable access to quality healthcare

Quality of life issues like arts and culture, access to public lands and outdoor recreation

Fostering collaboration and cooperation

The government closest to the people is the best, the State shouldn’t always be mandating what’s best for schools, cities, counties, etc.

Banks has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Wyoming, and an Associate of Art’s degree from Western Wyoming Community College. Banks has three daughters, Katie (22), Grace (17), Hadley (15), Banks is engaged, and plans to be married in August.

Banks concluded by saying, “My children hope to live, work and raise families in Wyoming, so the mission to create a more vibrant and diverse Wyoming is personal for me.”

To learn more about Banks, follow him on Facebook, or his website, ChadMBanks.com.