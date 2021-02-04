Rock Springs resident dead after head-on collision on County Road 15

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 4, 2021) – On February 3, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 3.5 on County Road 15 east of Rock Springs, Wyoming. At 1:26 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2002 Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on County Road 15 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 1998 Sterling Conventional tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 23-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Chad S. Collard. Collard was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Sterling has been identified as 59-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Harold J. Underwood. Underwood was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Fatigue or distracted driving on the part of Collard is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 14th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 5 in 2020, 14 in 2019, and 6 in 2018 to date.