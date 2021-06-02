Rock Springs residents petition the closure of one woman’s local food cart

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2021) – Several Rock Springs residents spoke out over the closure of a woman’s food pantry she had outside her front door at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Laurie Davis, a Rock Springs resident who began a food pantry in her driveway, was recently told to shut down her Hand Up Food Cart that was designed to give away free food and other items to those in need.

“It really is a great service to the community,” said one woman in support of the food cart.

Davis approached the council to ask for a way to keep her food cart going.

“It just helps families that are spending their money on bills or whatever else they need to spend their money on. It helps with kids and food. I don’t know what else to say. It just helps people and it doesn’t cost a thing,” she said.

Davis was told by the city’s planning and zoning officials that her food pantry violated ordinances that fall under a R-2 Zoning District, which is where Davis’ home is located.

“Business use is not permitted. The only way we could allow something like this is if it’s classified as a home occupation. To classify it as a home occupation, that’s where the idea comes to bring it indoors so the neighborhood can’t see it. You’re limited to pickup and delivery,” said Laura Lee, city planner for Rock Springs.

Mayor Tim Kaumo said the food cart is a great idea and that Davis has a great heart. He went over some of the options Davis has to keep her food cart going, but noted that having it outside in her driveway isn’t an options due to the traffic of people it causes and the concerns from some of her neighbors.

Over the three-week span Davis’ food cart was running, she said it averaged around 20 visitors per day. It was open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

However, none of the options made what Davis was trying to do achievable. In order for her to keep the food cart at her residence, she must put the cart indoors where it is unseen by her neighbors, which is something that Davis and her husband are working toward establishing.

“I cannot afford to rent a building to give away free food. I have (the food cart) covered now. I also have a motorcycle shed that I was going to put it in where it’s completely enclosed and it’s in the backyard. So, they would still have access to come and go from my property,” said Davis, who added that her cart was opened for about three weeks until it was shut down and averaged around 20 visitors per day.

Davis has options to do the food cart elsewhere, as well. A number of people offered their place of business or personal services to deliver the items.

She would prefer to have it nearby where she lives, though. She said her most frequent visitors are seniors and children from down the street at Madison Apartments.

“It’s for the elderly and young kids to still come get food,” Davis said.

No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting on this issue.