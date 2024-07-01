Rock Springs road work starts today; Green River’s delayed

July 1, 2024 — Wyo4News

Starting today and continuing through July 19, B Street between Broadway and 2nd Street in Rock Springs will be closed between 6 a.m. and noon. This closure is due to painting and other various work occurring at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Traffic control signs will be in place.

Asphalt patchwork on various Green River streets was supposed to have begun today, but due to equipment issues, the start date of the projects has been moved to July 15. Green River streets that will be affected: South 4th West, Wild Horse Canyon, East Teton, Bridger, Monroe Avenue, Juniper Street, and Cedar Street. According to the City of Green River, patchwork will be performed in relatively small, isolated areas along these streets.