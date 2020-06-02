Rock Springs RV dump site closed today as a second dump is added

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs RV dump site is scheduled to be closed today. The closure is due to the installation of a second RV dump site located next to the current location at 2300 West Sunset Drive, at the Water Reclamation Facility.

Advertisement

Today’s closure will allow for the installation of utilities to the new site.

According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page, the current plan is to construct the new RV dump in two phases. The first phase, starting today, will include the utility installation with temporary road surfaces. This will allow both RV dumps to be used throughout the summer.

Phase two is scheduled for the fall and will include total surface reconstruction.