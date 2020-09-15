Rock Springs RV dump stations begin asphalt paving project

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — Back at the beginning of June, the City of Rock Springs installed a second RV dump station at the Water Reclamation Facility. At the time, temporary road surfacing was installed so the facility could be used during the summer months.

The City is now ready to install permanent asphalt paving. While the City hopes to accommodate users, there may be temporary closures and longer wait times starting today and continuing through this Friday or Saturday if necessary.

The RV dump stations are located at 2300 West Sunset Drive, at the Water Reclamation Facility.