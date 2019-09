Rock Springs, WY (9/11/19) – The City of Rock Springs RV Dumping Station, located at 2300 West Sunset Drive, is scheduled to be closed Thursday beginning at 7:00 a.m. until Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Advertisement

According to a press release from the Water Reclamation Facility, they will be repairing the flush water line that serves the RV Dumping Station.

The public is invited to contact the Water Reclamation Facility with any questions at (307) 352-1465.