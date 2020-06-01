Rock Springs Shrine Club Vidalia onions available Wednesday, June 3

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — The Rock Springs Shrine Club will be selling their 10-pound bags of Vidalia onions Wednesday, June 3. The cost of each bag is $15 and will be sold on a first-come basis.

The yearly sales fundraiser will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the onions are all gone. Sales will take place at the Rock Springs Honda Toyota parking lot, 401 Center Street.

All monies raised from the sale of the onions help with local Shrine Club projects including the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Vidalia onions are sweet onions grown in Georgia. Vidalia onions are the official vegetable of Georgia.