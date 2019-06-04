Rock Springs Silo Landmark Going Though Some Changes

Rock Springs, WY (6/4/19) – It has been there for around 50 years, and now the structure is being checked for a possible sale.

The silo at the corner of Elk Street and Yellowstone Road has been a landmark for many years to those traveling to the north side of Rock Springs.

The silo is owned by Walton Feed out of Montpelier, Idaho. It was last in operation eight years ago for storing fertilizer.

Today, workman removed the top of the silo and are currently in the process of removing the siding to check on the building’s structural integrity. This work is being done for a possible sale to a new owner.

Wyo4News was told that while the silo building is owned by Walton Feed, the land is owned by the railroad.