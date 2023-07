Wyo4News Photo

July 24, 2023 — The Rock Springs “AA” Stallions will face Sheridan today in the opening game of the “AA” State baseball tournament in Jackson. The double-elimination tournament will conclude on Friday.

Today’s full “AA” schedule:

Casper Oilers vs. Laramie Rangers 10 a.m.

Sheridan Troopers vs. Rock Springs Stallions 1 p.m.

Cheyenne Sixers vs. Cheyenne Hawks 4 p.m.

Gillette Riders vs. Jackson Giants 7 p.m.