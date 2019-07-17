Rock Springs Student To Take Part In Junior National Young Leaders Conference

Rock Springs, Wy (7/17/19) – This month, Rock Springs student Tiana Nez will join other middle school students from across the nation to take part in “an academic and career-oriented development experience”. Nez will attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington D.C. on July 21st through 26th.

Advertisement

Nez is the daughter of Jennifer Merten Copeland and Myles Copeland. She will be attending seventh grade at Rock Springs Junior High. She was nominated to attend the forum by her sixth-grade band teacher from Eastside Elementary School.

According to a press release from Envision, sponsors of the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, Nez not only participates in band but is also passionate about sports, playing football and basketball. She hopes to one day work in Law Enforcement.

Sponsor

The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.

Learn more at www.envisionexperience.com).