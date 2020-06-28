Rock Springs swim lesson registration starts early Monday morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 28, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs has announced registration for swim lessons will start this Monday, June 29, with lessons beginning on Monday, July 6 at both the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Center.

Due to current COVID-19 safety restrictions, both locations will be offering lessons only for Levels 4, 5, and 6 swimmers with lower-level lessons on hold for another month. According to a Facebook post by the Civic Center, classes are limited to five participants per level, with a waiting list. If there is enough demand, another session will be added.

Registration can take place in person or over the phone beginning at 5 a.m. Monday. If you choose to register over the phone, the child must have a current paid membership already in place.

Rock Springs Family Recreation phone number: 307-352-1440.

Rock Springs Civic Center phone number: 307-352-1420.