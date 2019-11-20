Rock Springs Tigers 2019 basketball team gear up for season

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — Tryouts for the 2019 Rock Springs Tigers basketball program are set to begin soon.

This brings a new year, a new record, and new hopes of success to Rock Springs high school.

Returning class looks strong

“There are some pretty high expectations for the kids coming back, knowing that they have some experience,” Head coach Jeremy Main said. “They’re a year further in their development within my system, and some of the things we do offensively and defensively they are a year stronger.”

Main also added that many returning players are multi-sport athletes, who have had success in their individual sports as well.

Main looks to improve in his second year as a coach

After a lackluster 6-17 season last year, Jeremy Main hopes to see progress in his second year as head coach.

“For me, just looking to make sure I get the right pieces together,” Main said. “Making sure that everything gels, that my philosophy is understood, that the expectations that I have are not higher than the ones they (the players) have for themselves, that they are able to foster some independence in that way.”

Main said he also wants to have a solid plan in place ahead of game time. “I want to be able to direct and call the game as I need to, that I’m putting the right guys in the right position, that their roles are solidified before we play.”

He also wants to make sure to be clear about what his expectations are of the team. “Just making sure that everyone knows what role is expected of them, the schemes and things like that will take care of themselves if the kids have that proper foundation of skills.”

Keeping things simple

Main said he wants to make sure not to overwhelm his players, and keeping things simple he feels will help guide them to success early on.

“A key point for us in the offseason was making sure we keep everything simple, we are going to be basing everything off of fundamentals and technique, playing tough defense, those are some of the things I need to make sure I value and instill in these kids if we are to be successful,” he said.

Key players to watch

Rock Springs brings back a number of experienced, three-year varsity starters to the team this season.

Justis Reese, a three-year starter who has experience in the state championship, will play a big role for the Tigers this season as a point guard and team captain.

“He had a really good football season this year for us (Rock Springs), so he comes into this season with some good confidence. He’s put on a little bit of weight in terms of his physical stature but he has gained a lot in terms of weight-room strength. He’s been in conversation with me about how he wants the season to run and some of the expectations that he has as a captain. So there’s some leadership aspects that he’s going to bring to the table just as well as his abilities.”

Favor Okere, a forward for the team, brings a unique skillset of abilities to the lineup.

“He was a starter for us last year and plans to be back, he is coming off of a knee injury from football so he will miss the first few weeks of the season. But, his athletic ability, his slashing ability, his defense ability will be a big boost for us as well as what he has done in the weight room.”

Jayson Caudell, a member of the cross country team, looks to add “significant minutes” to the team.

“He’s a long, wiry type of a kid and he’s a cross country kid so he’s got some endurance about him. He’s really good in terms of anticipating passing lanes and providing a boost on defense.”

Keeping season expectations reasonable

Main plans to put emphasis on taking everything “day by day” this season.

“We’re not gonna set record goals, the only goals we are going to set will not have to do with the postseason, they won’t have anything to do with what we will do later on,” he said

Main hopes this day to day approach will foster success throughout the season, “Us winning and us doing well at regionals and possibly making it to state will just be byproducts of our day-to-day. So our goal right now is just to get through these two weeks of open gym and have a good first day of tryouts.”

“We’re gonna try and put the best product we can onto the floor and take things day by day and let our focuses be day by day with nothing really beyond that.”

“We’re excited, this is the second year of the program and we are trying to build that culture and I feel like we are going to be a lot better this year. I think the culture of our team is going to be a lot better this year, we have more leaders and have more pieces that we can put together that will allow us to be successful.”

“We’ve got some good character kids, and that should help us to be more successful this year than last year.”