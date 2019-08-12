Rock Springs Tigers Fall Sports Season Began Today For Some Teams

Rock Springs, WY (8/12/19) – Are you ready for some Wyoming fall sports. Well ready or not, the 4A high school sports has arrived.

In Rock Springs, that means that high school football, golf, and tennis programs all held their first practice sessions today. The Class 4A and Rock Springs girls swim, volleyball and cross country seasons will begin with practice sessions next week.

According to the Wyoming High School Athletic Association (WHSAA), statewide, 4A golf matches start as early as this Wednesday with tennis matches beginning Saturday. 4A football games will begin on Friday, August 30.

Schools in Class 3A, 2A, and 1A along with six-man football will begin the fall practice sessions next week.