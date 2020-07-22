Rock Springs to host Evanston tonight in American Legion Baseball

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies will host Evanston tonight in a AA-West Conference doubleheader. The first seven-inning game is at 5 p.m., with the second to follow around 7:30.

Advertisement

Heading into the final week of conference play, according to WyoPreps.com, Evanston leads the AA-West with a 5-1 mark. Rock Springs enters tonight’s games at 1-5 in the conference.

The Green River Knights are off until Friday when they begin play in the A-West District Tournament in Cody.