Rock Springs Trash Pick-up City Clean-up week is May 6-10

April 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

The City of Rock Springs Trash Pickup City Clean-up Week will take place May 6 -10 this year. City crews will pick up rubbish, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, yard, etc., on a neighborhood-scheduled basis (see map below) during that week. To schedule your pickup on the area with your area, call Kacie Turner at the Rock Springs City Hall, 307-352-1540.

Trash must be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your scheduled pick-up date. City crews are not authorized to enter private property. All small items must be bagged or boxed. Tree limbs, scrap lumber, pipe, rebar, etc., should be tied into bundles.

Items that are not included in scheduled pickups are paint, liquid waste, hazardous chemicals, batteries, tires, air conditioners or refrigerators.