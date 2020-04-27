Rock Springs Underground Art Gallery looking to update their display

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 27, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is putting out the call for new art for the Art Underground Gallery located in Downtown Rock Springs.

Area residents of all ages are invited to create an individual mural that will be displayed in the underpass for the coming 24 months. The initial display was created in the fall of 2015. The current art work on display will be retired and replaced with new pieces.

The Rock Springs Main Street URA will be offering a limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood), free of charge. They can be picked up at their office location at 603 S Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Since the office is closed to public, those wishing to participate are asked to call first at 307-352-1434 to schedule a pickup time.

Completed canvases should be returned to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office by May 22, 2020. Canvases are available on a first come, first served basis. Once all canvases have been given out, the agency will no longer accept entries.

The installation of the new art will be unveiled after Memorial Day.

Guidelines for murals:

All artwork must be the artist’s individual work in design and execution.

Work must be able to withstand outdoor display; two coats of marine grade primer are highly recommended.

Work must be suitable for all ages.

Committee has the right to determine the suitability of work.

All mediums and themes are welcome.

Canvases will be displayed in the pedestrian underpass which can be somewhat dark so artists are encouraged to created pieces that are bright and colorful.

We regret that bad weather and vandalism are risks of public displays such as this, and we cannot be held responsible for missing or ruined artwork.

Specific placement locations cannot be guaranteed; pieces will be screwed into walls for display and may be covered with plexi-glass for further protection.