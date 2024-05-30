Rock Springs URA again accredited by Main Street America & Wyoming Main Street

May 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

Make it 18 years in a row! Today the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) announced they are once again accreditated by Main Street America and Wyoming Main Street. A press release from the Rock Springs URA stated This accreditation acknowledges the significant achievements and ongoing efforts in revitalizing Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is honored to receive this recognition and remains committed to continuing its work to make Downtown Rock Springs a vibrant and thriving community for residents and visitors alike.

Certification Process

Main Street America’s accreditation process is a comprehensive evaluation that measures performance across ten key areas, including community engagement, leadership, and commitment to historic preservation. Accredited programs must demonstrate a sustainable organization, effective strategies, and a strong track record of measurable results. The Wyoming Main Street program provides additional support and evaluation to ensure that local programs meet these rigorous standards.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Highlights:

Wyoming Blocks Pilot Program: Focused on the 700 block of Pilot Butte Avenue, the program is designed to enhance the block while creating a cohesive branding identity for the growing Latino business community,

reflecting the unique cultural heritage and fostering economic growth in the area.

Arts and Cultural Initiatives: Establishing Downtown as the arts and cultural hub of southwest Wyoming. This includes supporting local artists, hosting art events, highlighting murals and exhibits, and managing operations of the historic Broadway Theater, which offers a variety of performances and cultural events.

Community Events: Successfully organizing community events & fundraising efforts such as Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, the Main Street Market, and the Brown Bag Concert Series, attracting visitors and promoting local businesses. The fundraising efforts have allowed the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to provide over $300,000 in grants to local business and property owners since its inception.

Economic Vitality Initiatives: Working closely with existing and prospective businesses to help them achieve their goals. This includes offering resources, guidance, and support to ensure business sustainability and growth, contributing to the overall economic health of Downtown Rock Springs.

Communication Efforts: Keeping the community informed and engaged with frequent updates to the Downtown Rock Springs blog, highlighting local businesses, events, and cultural activities, as well as the introduction of the Community Conversations.

Family Activities: Promoting family-friendly activities like the Downtown Scavenger Hunts and mini golf course, enhancing the appeal of Downtown as a family destination.

What is Main Street America?

For over 40 years, Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts. Today, it is a network of over 1,200 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, that share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

What is Wyoming Main Street?

Wyoming Main Street is part of the Wyoming Business Council. They work to enhance the economic vitality of downtowns across the state by providing resources, training, and support to local Main Street programs.