Rock Springs URA announce volunteers of the month

The maintenance crew from the Sweetwater Events Complex, the August Rock Springs URA “Volunteers of the Month,” Submitted photo

September 7, 2021 — Today, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced the maintenance crew at Sweetwater Events Complex as their Volunteers of the Month for August.

So how did the crew who works miles from Downtown Rock Springs win the honor? According to a press release for the Rock Springs URA, recently, the Event Complex maintenance crew tackled the job of hauling bleachers from the Events Complex to North Front Street for the August 26 Tiger Town Bash event.

“There was a sense of camaraderie as they set up the bleachers for the event,” said Maria Mortensen, URA Board Chairperson. “Partnering with the Sweetwater County Events Complex helps us do good work,” she added. “We contributed to a common goal and everyone enjoyed the event.”

According to Events Complex crewmember, David Frye, “It’s all about doing great things with great people for great people.”