Rock Springs URA announces cancellation of Holy Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has released the following statement:

“Holy Thursday was scheduled for April 9, Noon, starting at The Broadway Theater. Due to recent concerns from COVID -19, however, the Rock Springs Main Street/ Urban Renewal Agency cancelled the event.

“We are hoping for a good turnout of pilgrimage participants next year,” Urban Renewal Agency Manager, Chad Banks mentioned.

In efforts to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, the agency and Broadway Theater have been directed by Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo to cancel events that may see gatherings of more than fifteen people.

The organization is taking every precaution to keep locals and visitors safe at this time.”