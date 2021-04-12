Rock Springs URA announces new board member

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 12, 2021) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to welcome David Jarrell to the Board of Directors.

Dave and his wife, Heather, moved to Rock Springs in 2017.

As with most newcomers, Dave and Heather were quite nervous about the ‘big move’; however, the community warmly greeted them from the beginning.

“It was actually just a huge sigh of relief!” Dave mentioned. “It’s like being on ‘Cheers,’ here in town. Everyone knows your name!”

It did not take long for the couple to feel comfortable in Rock Springs. Often, they are seen volunteering at events in Downtown such as the annual Rods and Rails Car Show, Blues and Brews and the Broadway Theater.

Dave is a Journeyman Electrician by trade. He has worked in Commercial and Industrial Construction for over 20 years. He was recruited in Houston, Texas from Atlanta, GA where he worked for FMC in Oil and Gas for four years as a Project and Facilities Supervisor before being relocated to Rock Springs in the Trona industry. He is currently working for JR Simplot.

“I’m loving every minute of it,” said Dave. “It’s a fantastic place to work here in Rock Springs.”