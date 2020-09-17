Rock Springs URA announces Project Pop Up

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — One of the foremost goals of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is to expand the business base in downtown Rock Springs and grow the retail mix. To that end, the group is announcing Project Pop Up for the 2020 holiday season.

Advertisement

A pop-up shop is a short-term retail store that offers new, unique, local, or specialized products or services. Project Pop Up is designed to fill empty storefronts and prospect new, long-term businesses. This gives one entrepreneur an opportunity to start a pop up for the holiday season with a minimal investment. Project Pop Up is a partnership with private property owners in downtown Rock Springs to offer a free, short-term lease to one local entrepreneur. Selected applicants will occupy a vacant storefront throughout the fall and Christmas shopping season with the goal of long-term occupancy after program completion.

Local or regional establishments and start-ups that are ideal may include apparel, gifts, home goods, décor, apparel, accessories, specialty foods, sporting/special interest, boutiques, art, locally-made goods, children’s resources, and more. Pop-ups will be chosen to fill a niche not already adequately represented downtown. (Existing businesses located in downtown Rock Springs are not eligible for this program.)

Applications are now open and one winner will be selected in early October. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will pay the rent for the three-month program. Shop owners are required to pay all utilities and any other expenses. Participants shall comply with insurance requirements as well as all relevant city and state rules and regulations.

Pop-up shop criteria:

Advertisement

All applications are due Friday, October 2, by noon.

Selected businesses will receive a heavily discounted or rent-free storefront in downtown Rock Springs to test out a business from November to December of 2020.

Businesses must be ready to open no later than Tuesday, November 3, and be open until Thursday, December 31.

Locations will not be finalized until businesses are selected.

Ideal applicants are individuals with a current business ran out of their home, businesses looking to open a second location, or business concepts with minimal start-up inventory.

A one-time application fee of $100 is required with your submission. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a $75 refund.

Project Pop Up applications are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Office (603 S Main Street), or online at DowntownRS.com.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434, or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.