Rock Springs URA “Blessing Box” now available for those in need

Shane Meat and his donated “Blessing Box.” Submitted photo

December 3, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office is now home to a “Blessing Box” for those in need. Shane Meats (pictured above) built the box as his Eagle Scout project. He’s been working on the box for quite some time and completed it with the help of some donated materials from Home Depot, Bloedorn Lumber Company, and CJS SIGNS.

While Shane did most of the work on the project, he was aided by his parents and his older brother, Cole. Shane has been in scouting since he was seven years old. He is currently a sophomore at Rock Springs High School. His parents are Tracy and Chris Meats.

The idea for the box came from URA administrative assistant Terri Nations and Shane thought it would be a wonderful way to help the community. Those who can, are encouraged to leave non-perishable food items or personal hygiene items for those less fortunate.