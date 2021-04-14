Rock Springs URA looking for artists to do some boot painting

Advertisement

April 14, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center have begun accepting artist submissions for their new “Kickin’ It” mural project in Downtown Rock Springs (pictured above).

Advertisement

The eight-foot-high boot cut-outs will be made available to selected artists by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. Once painted, the boots will be located on various buildings throughout Downtown Rock Springs.

The boot artwork needs to reflect Wyoming and Rock Springs in their theme, but the overall concept is ultimately up to the artists’ interpretation. A budget of $400 has been allocated for each boot. The budget includes costs associated with the project, including, but not limited to: artist’s stipend, materials, and associated costs.

Advertisement

Interested artists’ submissions should include the following:

Letter of interest that explains the artist’s interest in the project

Proposed design submission for the boot.

Images of previous work with descriptions (max 10)

Contact details: Include phone number and/or e-mail address.

The submission deadline is 4 p.m. on May 7, 2021. Send submission to Downtown Mural Project, ATTN: Boots, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Artists will be notified on or before May 20, 2021. Boots will be completed by July 1.

An Artist Selection Committee will review all submissions and select artists to create one boot.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency with any questions, 307-352-1434, or send a message to [email protected].