Rock Springs URA/Mainstreet hosts events for National Small Business Week

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is announcing three upcoming events for National Small Business Week, April 30 to May 6, 2023:

Kicking off a bit early – Tuesday, April 25 – Ladies Lunch (12 noon lunch, Bitter Creek Brewing) in partnership with the Professional Women’s Empowerment Network (no cost, buy your own lunch)

(12 noon lunch, Bitter Creek Brewing) in partnership with the Professional Women’s Empowerment Network (no cost, buy your own lunch) Monday, May 1 – Tips for Building a Great Online Presence and a Few Surefire Ways to Bomb (12 noon lunch-time webinar) in partnership with Beech Creative Group (no cost, register in advance)

(12 noon lunch-time webinar) in partnership with Beech Creative Group (no cost, register in advance) Thursday, May 4 – Downtown First Awards Night & Volunteer Reception, Broadway Theater, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm (no cost)

While the events are hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, ANY businesses in Sweetwater County are encouraged and welcome to participate. There is no cost for either of the lunchtime workshops (although you are encouraged to order your own lunch from Bitter Creek Brewing). Snacks will be provided at the Downtown First Awards Night & Volunteer Reception.

“Small businesses are the key to our community’s success so we wanted to celebrate them even more during Small Business Week,” said Rock Springs Main Street/URA board chairwoman Maria Mortensen. We encourage anyone in Sweetwater County to participate, Mortensen added.

“We’re all in this together so let’s lift everyone up, especially during this weeklong celebration,” she concluded.

About each event:

Ladies Lunch – (April 25, 12 noon – Bitter Creek Brewing)

Join us as we kick off Small Business Week in partnership with the Professional Women’s Empowerment Network, Casey Kuckert Consulting and special guest Lanette Ferguson.

Lanette will be offering tips and strategies on business networking and ideal traits to boost your business success. The luncheon will also feature a fun speed networking activity. (Bring your business swag)

Lunch will not be provided, however you are welcome to order off the menu ala carte.

Come and celebrate small business month with us. All Southwest Wyoming business and professional women are welcome to attend but pre-registration is encouraged. Please pre-register at: https://www.pwenetwork.com/event-5218886

The Professional Women’s Empowerment Network is a coaching and collaboration community for women business owners and professional women. They are on a mission to connect one million women collaborations across the globe with their home base being Southwest Wyoming. The Network offers proven successful strategies to boost revenue and visibility, networking opportunities, collaborations and empowerment.

Tips for Building a Great Online Presence and a Few Surefire Ways to Bomb – (Monday, May 1, 12 noon, virtual workshop)

Presented in association with Beech Creative Group, this education offering will include:

Define You and Your Business – Consistency is Key

Know your Market

Products to make Marketing Easier (including Canva)

5 Surefire Ways to Bomb and Alienate your Customers. DON’T DO THESE!

This workshop will be taught by Kara Beech. Kara started her career in marketing over 20 years ago and has produced marketing content in a variety of venues from healthcare, retail, non-profit, associations, and motorsports. She is currently the owner of Beech Creative Group, where she manages Sweetwater Speedway and provides marketing and human resources support to various small businesses. She is also a Regional Coordinator for the Wyoming Center on Aging; she enjoys supporting the growth and expansion of chronic disease programs in southwest Wyoming.

Register for this FREE workshop at Beechcreativegroup.com, by calling the URA office at 307-352-1434, or directly at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpcOyqrj0oG9T1HaLprg4ik8uLMNn1C6Es#/registration

Downtown First Awards Night & Volunteer Reception – (May 4, 5:30 pm, Broadway Theater)

Conclude Small Business Week as we recognized our Downtown First Award winners and celebrate the volunteers that make our community great! The evening included hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

“We’re excited to be able to offer these programs to the Sweetwater County business community, free of charge,” said Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager Chad Banks. “We hope everyone will take advantage of these unique opportunities,” Banks concluded.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.