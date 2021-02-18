Rock Springs URA needs your “G” assistance this Friday

Advertisement

February 18, 2021 — If you’ve always wanted to “strike a pose” as the letter G, then the Downtown Rock Springs/URA can help that dream become a reality. The local URA seeks residents’ help for their part of a Wyoming Main Street video to be shown at the upcoming National Main Street Conference.

Wyoming Main Street is putting together an intro video from Wyoming for this year’s virtual national conference. Various towns in Wyoming will be submitting photos and videos of one letter of the word Wyoming. The Downtown Rock Springs/URA is in charge of the letter G.

According to a recent post on the Downtown Rock Springs/URA Facebook page, “This is where you come in. We’re using the G from the MUSTANGS sign at Western Wyoming Community College. We’ll take the photo (and 5-second video) on Friday (Feb. 19) at the sign at 1:30, and we’d love as many members of our community to join us. It won’t take long at all, so please meet us at the sign at 1:20 on Friday.”