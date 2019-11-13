Rock Springs URA offering handmade Christmas ornaments

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) – The Rock Springs URA/Downtown Rock Springs has partnered with local artist Susie Von Ahrens to create commemorative 2019 Christmas ornaments.

Advertisement

According to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page, “the ornamnets are fashioned out of a beautiful cranberry colored glass, they reflect the light and feature the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Each also features Susie’s initials and the date.”

The post noted only 50 ornaments have been created and since each ornament is handmade, no two will be exactly alike. Cost of the ornaments is $30.00 and are available at the Rock Springs URA office, 603 South Main Street.