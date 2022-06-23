Rock Springs URA receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

Mayor Tim Kaumo (left) presenting board members Gloria Hutton and Dave Jerrell with a proclamation that designates March as Arts Month. (Photo submitted by Rock Springs URA)

June 23, 2022 — Press Release

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s performance is annually evaluated by Wyoming Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

In 2021 alone, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA saw the opening of eleven new businesses Downtown, creating 13 net new full-time jobs. Downtown also saw a private investment of $232,439 in 24 buildings. Work on the historic First Security Bank, mostly vacant since 1980, also began.

Volunteers for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA contributed over 1,400 hours to the community to assist with Downtown projects. The project also receive numerous grants including: