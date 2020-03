ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 10, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street Urban Renewal Agency received a donation in the amount of $2,000 today from All West Communications to help fund the 2020 “Blues and Brews” event.

The “Blues and Brews” event offers samples of over 40 microbrews as well as live music, taking place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

“We’d like to help make community events viable,” said Marty Carollo of All West Communications.