Rock Springs URA receives grant money from WYCF

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2021) – The Wyoming Community Foundation awarded the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency a grant recently. The grant will support the next winter project.

“We are so thankful that the Wyoming Community Foundation supports our initiatives, especially during COVID,” Manager Chad Banks expressed. “This grant will allow us to enhance our community.”

The project will involve local artists.

“We anticipate this project becoming a beloved family tradition with more added each year,” Manager Chad Banks said.

According to Banks, the purpose of this seasonal project is to encourage locals and visitors to “embrace winter.”

“All too often, we huddle inside and complain about the cold,” he mentioned. “We’d like to change that mind set to a more celebratory attitude about winter.”

The display will be available for all to enjoy by winter 2022. This new attraction will turn the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year to the brightest and most anticipated season for all.

More information about the seasonal project will be available soon.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with donors to support the charitable causes they care most about. In 2019, the Wyoming Community Foundation granted over $11 million dollars to charitable causes across the state. For information, call 307-721-8300 or visit their website at www.wycf.org