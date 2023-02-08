Rock Springs URA/SW Travel and Tourism release 2022 reports

Photo submitted by Rock Springs URA

February 8, 2023 — The Downtown Rock Springs URA Annual and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism released their 2022 annual reports Tuesday.

Downtown Rock Springs URA

The report showed 18 new businesses opened in the downtown area in 2022. Also, 18 private buildings were restored or updated last year.

A press release from the Rock Springs URA stated: One of the foremost goals is to expand the business base in Downtown Rock Springs and grow the retail mix, according to the organization’s annual report. To that end, the agency continued Project Pop-Up program in 2022. The program is designed to give potential new businesses three months of free rent to get them started with a store-front. The 2022 recipient was Crystan Wilkinson with Lola B. Boutique.

The 2022 report also stated the Broadway Theater was busy hosting over 100 productions, with attendance topping 8,000.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board’s 2022 annual report stated that marketing done by the organization generated $65 million in visitor spending last year, with total visitor spending reaching nearly $160 million.

“It is no secret that the incredible landscape, abundant wildlife, and outdoor recreation opportunities that we all know and love are also very attractive to visitors from around the country and world,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

“Tourism is big business in Sweetwater County. It is truly an honor to work for a dedicated board and with a talented team of marketing professionals to showcase this great county,” added Meredith.

How was the Sweetwater County lodging tax spent in 2022?

Lodging Tax Budget Breakdown