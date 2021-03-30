Rock Springs VA Clinic implements SAVE LIVES Act Friday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2021) – On Friday, April 2, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Rock Springs VA Clinic (located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 1) will be one of the first in the Sheridan VA Health Care System to offer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis to newly eligible individuals based on the new SAVE LIVES Act legislation, signed by President Joe Biden March 24.

The legislation allows for the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide vaccine to all Veterans, regardless of VA health care enrollment, plus Veteran spouses and caregivers. For Veterans, this includes all those who have Active Duty service with any discharge status other than dishonorable. The full list of those eligible are at the above link for the SAVE LIVES Act on the Department of Veterans Affairs blog.

Rock Springs VA Clinic vaccination clinic details

Walk-in hours are 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Availability of vaccine is first-come, first-served.

Masks are required by those interested in getting the shot.

Individuals will need to fill out a single-page release form upon arrival