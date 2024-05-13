Rock Springs Veteran’s Appreciation Walk this Saturday

May 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

May is Military Appreciation Month. In celebration, the Archie Hay American Legion Post 28 in Rock Springs is inviting residents to participate in its 11th Annual Veterans Awareness Walk. The event will take place this Saturday, May 18, beginning with a prayer and veteran remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in Rock Springs. No sign-ups are required.

A 10 a.m., residents are asked to join a walk from Veteran’s Park to the American Legion Post 24 on Broadway in Downtown Rock Springs. Following the walk, the Sons of he American Legion will be offering a no-charge BBQ will take place at the Legion.