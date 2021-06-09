Rock Springs Volunteers of the Month: Downtown project brings friends together

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2021) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteers of the Month for May: Lorin Jones, Brianna Parker, Sara Davidson, and Zoe Kautzman.

Friendships can be learning experiences. Some friendships can start in school, at work or at an event. Other friendships can grow just from working on the same project.

Rock Springs High School graduate Lorin Jones and her friends, Brianna Parker, Sara Davidson and Zoe Kautzman recently painted the butterfly mural together on Broadway Street across from Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.

“Honestly, I was surprised people wanted to pose with it before it was finished,” Jones admitted. “That means we were working on the right project!”

She added, “It was a process, but it was fun and different.”

As with most friends, they have a lot in common, including their plans to attend Western Wyoming Community College.

Jones plans to major in Psychology.

“Mental health awareness is so important and we see it a lot of it on social media,” Lorin pointed out. “I believe I’m meant to be a mental health professional – I’m not sure why but I think it’s my calling.”

Kautzman agreed and revealed that she too, will be majoring in Psychology.

“I’d like to be a school psychologist,” she shared. “There is a shortage on them and students need help.”

Meanwhile, Parker and Davidson will be focusing on Pre-Medical Sciences. Parker wants to be a radiation therapist and Davidson will be studying to be a dental hygienist.

The future professionals had a choice to draw a butterfly or angel wings in Downtown. Since they agreed that angel wings was too common, they believed the butterfly is meant to be.

“One of the best things friends can do together is volunteer on a project in our community,” Lorin suggested. “A few years from now, we’ll look back at it and say, ‘we created that together.’”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.