Rock Springs Wading Pools Scheduled To Close For The Season Today

Rock Springs, WY (8/9/19) – Another sign that the summer season is quickly coming to a close will occur today. Today is the final day of operation of all three Rock Springs wading pools.

The Washington wading pool will operate today from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for those 10 years and under. The Blairtown and Century West pools will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those 15 and under.

The good news for those looking to stay cool in the water after today… The Splash Pad behind the Family Recreation Center and the Garnet Park Spray Pad are scheduled to stay open until mid-September, of course, weather permitting.