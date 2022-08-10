Rock Springs wading pools to close this Saturday

August 10, 2022 — The clock is ticking on the Rock Springs wading pool summer season. According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, Saturday is the last day the Blairtown, Washington, and Century West wading pool will operate. The Blairtown and Century West pools will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Washington pool will operate between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

Those looking to beat the remaining August heat will still have the option of the area’s splash pads. In Rock Springs, the splash pads at the Family Recreation Center and Garnet Park will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through mid-September.

The season’s last Dip, Dodge, and Slide will take place today at Century West Park. The free event will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m.