Rock Springs wading pools to open Monday

June 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

With the weather forecast calling for temperatures to be in the mid-80s next week, the opening of the Rock Springs wading pools will be a welcomed cooling-off spot. All three pools will open for the season on Monday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. and will remain open from this Monday until Sunday, August 11.

The Blairtown Pool, located at 100 First Avenue West, and Century West Park Pool, 1002 Evergreen Way, will be open from 10:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Washington Pool, 608 D Street, will operate Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be closed on weekends.

The Rock Springs splash pads at the Family Recreation Center and Garnet Park are already open with their season scheduled to conclude on September 5. The Green River Splash Park at Evers Park is also open now through September 5.