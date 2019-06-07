Rock Springs Wading Pools To Open Monday

Rock Springs, WY (6/7/19) – A sure sign of the summer season will happen Monday with the opening of three Rock Springs wading pools.

Century West, Blairtown and Washington wading pools will open their gates at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Lifeguards will be on duty at all three pools. The Springland pool will not operate this summer.

The wading pools at Century West and Blairtown will be open to age 15 and younger. Washington is for those age 10 and under.

Century West and Blairtown hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 12:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

Washington wading pool is open Monday through Fridays only from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.