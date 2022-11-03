Rock Springs winner of “Paint the Town Pink” recognized

Wyo4news photo-artwork by Donna Audevart

[Press Release]

Staff, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses.

This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River.

Paint the Town Pink supports the fighters, and survivors and helps us remember those taken from breast cancer but is a reminder for people affected by cancer. Get screened!

Early detection saves lives and treatment is available right here.

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate of the Huntsman’s and offers the same treatment locally.

This year, Amber Kramer State Farm again partnered with Donna Audevart, a breast cancer survivor, to pain and remind Sweetwater County residents that “Strength is Beautiful” to support cancer awareness and the community agreed and voted them as the Paint the Town Pink 2022 Rock Springs winner for the second year in a row.

2022 Rock Springs submissions:

Amber Kramer State Farm Broadway Bargains Commerce Bank of Wyoming Edward Jones-Justin Spicer Eileen’s Attic Episcopal Thrift Store Elements Integrative Wellness Mack & Co Penny Kramer’s Allstate Professional Women’s Network Rock Springs Sweetwater County Child Development Center Sweetwater Technology Services, Inc United Way of Sweetwater County WyoRadio Young at Heart Community Center