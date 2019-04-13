Rock Springs Wins Two While Green River Splits In Friday Soccer

Rock Springs, WY (4/13/19) – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers stayed undefeated on the season Friday with an 8-0 win over Casper Natrona at Tiger Stadium. The win was the Lady Tigers ninth straight shutout.

Advertisement

The Tiger boys also registered a notch in the victory column with a 2-0 win over Casper Natrona at Rock Springs Junior High.

Today, both Rock Springs teams will host Casper Kelly Walsh in 4A West Conference matches today. Each contest is scheduled to start at noon with the Lady Tigers at Tiger Arena and the boys match at Rock Springs Junior High.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans registered a 6-2 win over the homestanding Green River Lady Wolves. The Green River boys fared better with a 5-4 win over Kelly Walsh.

Today, both Green River squads host Casper Natrona. The boys match is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. with the girls match to follow at noon. The matches will be played at Wolves Stadium.