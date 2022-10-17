News Rock Springs Women’s Club – A look at the 100 year history 3

The wild times of the 1970s led to a movement by the club members to send out questionnaires to the public asking for suggestions on how to improve living conditions in a city experiencing a boom. After filtering through the suggestions, members worked with the chamber of commerce to begin a beautification process. This included a city-wide cleanup, planting of flowers, trees, and shrubs in various locations, and even an effort to remove junk cars.

The written history culminating from 1922 to 1991 details further projects and departments of the club, including garden, literature, music, short story, and physical culture. However, the club’s involvement in the community has not slowed down since then. The club still actively participates in International Days and has various fundraising yard sales over the summer. During Christmas time, the club will be making Christmas cards for enlisted military soldiers, the American Legion then helps get the cards to the intended recipient.

Currently, 44 members are a part of the local club ranging in age from 20 to 90. Serving as President, Debra McGarvey was elected in April of this year and began her term on June 1. McGarvey stated, “The club is currently working on changing its name to Sweetwater Women’s Club because we have members from areas like Green River and Farson as well.” She went on to include details on new clubs being started in other parts of Wyoming by saying, “Marsha Vulner is traveling back and forth to Riverton to start a club up there.”

McGarvey told Wyo4news that one of her fondest memories of being in the club was raising money for Buddy, the therapy k-9. Buddy is a member of the Green River Police Department and aids in comforting victims of abuse or traumatic accidents. A sum of $800 was raised for Buddy with the intent of funds going towards buying him a protective vest. “The money was raised by making dog treats that were sold at the farmer’s markets in Green River and Rock Springs,” she explained.

Education has always been a key focus for the Women’s Club and still is today. This year, the Women’s Club was able to give out 3 scholarships to high school seniors in their pursuit of post-secondary education. These scholarships are made possible from donations by the community at fundraising/volunteer events hosted by RSWC. McGarvey elaborated on her joy in seeing this from the community by saying, “It has really been awesome to know the community has been willing to help us in our need as we help them in their need. Last year, there were 8 grants given out to students going to college”

The Rock Springs Women’s Club has been a vital and strong piece in the fabric that makes up the community of Sweetwater County and they invite the public to join them in celebrating 100 years of history this coming Saturday.