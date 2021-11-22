Rock Springs Women’s Club donates $800 to support Buddy the Therapy Dog

Photo courtesy of the City of Green River.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 22, 2021) — The Rock Springs Women’s Club recently donated $800 and several comfort bags to the Green River Police Department.

The money is to be used on the care of Buddy the Therapy Dog, while comfort bags will be given to children who need comfort in the time of need while at the police department.

Pictured left to right—Marcia Volner, who is Vice President of the State General Federation of Women’s Club and from Rock Springs, Jackie Allison from Green River, Buddy, Buddies handler Det. Martha Holzgrafe, and Leslie Jo Gatti from Rock Springs.