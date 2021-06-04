Rock Springs Women’s Club donates Buddy Benches to elementary schools

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCKS SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 6, 2021) – The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC presented buddy benches to Stagecoach Elementary and North Park Elementary this week.

Advertisement

The buddy benches were donated to Stagecoach on Thursday and the North Park buddy benches were donated on Friday. Buddy benches are a place for children to go sit if they are new to town and need a friend or just need someone to play or talk with.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the Woman’s Club has donated three buddy benches in Rock Springs and another one is going to Desert View in the fall. One more is being completed for Washington Elementary in Green River.

Advertisement

Sue McGuire, chairman of our juniors’ special programs section, found the benches and coordinated the completion. Wal-Mart donated $100 for the last three benches and discounted the previous bench. Carter Wiberg assembled and painted the benches, Sherwin Williams discounted the Spar Urethane. Margaret Tucker made and donated the signs.

Woman’s Club of Rock Springs appreciates its community partners and the opportunity to help our schools and children.