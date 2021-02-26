Rock Springs wrestling looking to make impact at state with full roster

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 26, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School wrestling squad are headed to Casper to compete in the 4A state tournament, but this year looks a little different for the Tigers.

After winning their region last weekend, the Tigers are going into the state tournament with a full roster. Head coach Brad Profaizer the team is usually plagued with injuries or ineligibility this time of year.

“Things are looking in a positive direction. I think for us, something that we always seem to be plagued with is grades. That seems to always be one of our No. 1 concerns,” he said.

“Last couple of years, we always feel we have a chance to fill a full roster going into state and it almost never fails that we have kids that become academically ineligible.

“The second thing that hurts us the most are injuries. Kids get kind of banged up during the course of the season, but this year, everyone seems to be healthy. For the most part, those are usually our biggest concerns.”

Profaizer is looking forward to seeing what a full roster can do at the state’s top tournament.

“We’ve had a good week of practice. We have a lot of talent. Anybody has a chance. There’s always upsets at state,” he said.

This season has been a challenge for most teams with the COVID-19 pandemic, but Profaizer said he believes the reduced schedule has been beneficial for his team in the long run.

“In a typical year, you’ll see kids have anywhere from 50 to 60 matches just before going into the state tournament. The most I saw this year from across the state is about 35 matches. I think that may be a good thing though. Some people may disagree,” he said, recalling back to his high school days when seasons were capped by matches at around 35 per wrestler.

“This year with Covid, we were kind of capped. I don’t think it was a bad thing. The kids stayed healthy. We didn’t have as many injuries as we’ve had in the past. We got to spend a lot of quality time in the room instead of constantly being on the go. I think there was a little bit of good coming out of it.”

The Tigers compete in the state tournament on Saturday in Casper.